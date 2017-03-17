zapperbull wrote: If Fev are without the 5 Leeds players it should be interesting as it may be easier to replace our 3 loanees rather than 5

FWIW you can only play 4 DR players in anyone game (though) you could have a loan player also. i.e. a max of 5 loan/DR players.We had 2 players on DR in the last game v Sheffield (Ormondroyd who is out injured and Handley) so I guess that we will be replacing these 2 players since I can't see us being allowed to play any DR or loan players in this game.Looking forward to the game and hopefully a Fev win, but suspect that this might be closer than some (including me) may think.