HamsterChops wrote: On the subject of Hallas, I noticed on that crappy little programme thing they give you on entering the turnstiles, that Hallas wasn't listed in the squad. That being said, neither was Daniel Murray, so it's probably nothing to go by. But to not list him but have Oledzki & JJR on there, and be up to date enough to not list Lilley just set an alarm ringing that maybe Hallas has gone back (perhaps because of an injury). Or the person doing the squad list was too useless to remember he's here.....

To be fair they also listed Gene Ormsby at one point when he was never signed. Only rumoured. Murray has had 3? games with us so should be on that list which shows whoever writes that is either incompetent or genuinely thinks these players aren't with us. Hallas is being treated at Leeds for his injury but his loan was extended after he went back along with the other 3. Only Lilley has been recalled. So Hallas is still available to us on a week to week basis.