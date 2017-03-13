There will be no resting a lot of players. We essentially have no kids seen as though the majority of the u19's are about 16-17! Plus as someone mentioned above, we will likely be without out our loan players. However I can see Leeds letting us have Hallas (if he's recovered) and potentially Oledzki as they won't be in their plans, even for cup games.



Larroyer is on a season long loan so not sure how that works in terms of cup. But Cas might turn round and say no. JJR is probably the closest to playing for Leeds so doubtful. Does Murray even feature in Salford's plans? Even so he's only here for a month at the moment anyway! So highly unlikely we will have any loan players.



Moore could be sent down. We might have him for Featherstone. We might not. And if Thomas has picked up an injury along with Keyes and Lumb. Could be struggling for a 17.



For me a win would be nice, keep the momentum going and hopefully get a decent tie in the next round (Leeds away). Saying that we have a 4 point game against Dewsbury next week so I'd sooner go into that with no more injuries. Plus as the season progresses and we get closer to our goal of survival those weekend's off (cup weekends) would do us the world of good!