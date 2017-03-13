Bit of a distraction from our main priority this. We'll probably be without our loanees for this one too.
Roche looked like he got a knock on Sunday. Could be a bit light in the pack.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Creedy Bull, FevGrinder, Fevxr2i, fifty50, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, le penguin, MSNbot Media, Nothus, RAB-2411, RickyF1, roger daly, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, Wigan Bull and 248 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}