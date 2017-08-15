WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - North stand real ale

Re: North stand real ale
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 7:18 pm
Wardy67

Joined: Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:42 am
Posts: 14
chissitt wrote:
It's only an idea Wardy, but just think if you changed your support to a reet team you could sample snowie's finest every week :D


Think I'll pass on that one. The lager at Leeds ain't half as bad as the stuff that I drank at Wakey :D
Re: North stand real ale
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 7:36 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3213
Wardy67 wrote:
Think I'll pass on that one. The lager at Leeds ain't half as bad as the stuff that I drank at Wakey :D

I should imagine after that performance owt would've left a bitter taste :D
Re: North stand real ale
Post Tue Aug 15, 2017 8:34 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1674
Do you know as yet what beer you will be putting on for the next game Snowie
Re: North stand real ale
Post Wed Aug 16, 2017 6:33 am
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17865
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Do you know as yet what beer you will be putting on for the next game Snowie
we have a choice of three either Belle Vue blonde, Legend or 1873 our new blonde
Re: North stand real ale
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:28 am
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17865
we have the new blonde on sale this thursday at the back of the northstand 1873 and light 3.6 abv :CHEERS: :CHEERS: :CHEERS:
Re: North stand real ale
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:02 am
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17865
Well its seasons over but with one last home game to enjoy v wigan lets hope for another great win, on a personal note many thanks to all that has supported me and hopefully enjoyed our selection of beers, on Saturday we will have Belle vue blonde on the pump :CHEERS:
