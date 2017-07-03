WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - North stand real ale

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:45 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8243
Any chance of some Belle Vue Blonde on Thursday :DRUNK:

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 10:40 am
snowie User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17786
wrencat1873 wrote:
Any chance of some Belle Vue Blonde on Thursday :DRUNK:
all out of stock of bvb at the moment, brewing it on Wednesday :CHEERS:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 1:18 pm
snowie User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17786
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:26 pm
snowie User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17786
well that's two hand pumps set up for the game tonight, west stand Well I'll be foxed and Hop and under for the northstand :CHEERS: :CHEERS:
Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:26 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8243
snowie wrote:
well that's two hand pumps set up for the game tonight, west stand Well I'll be foxed and Hop and under for the northstand :CHEERS: :CHEERS:


Hope you've got plenty in, it's a warm one !
