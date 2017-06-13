WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - North stand real ale

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity North stand real ale

 
Post a reply

Re: North stand real ale

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:23 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6778
Location: Out of the loop
snowie wrote:
we sold all three of our casks and it went down a treat, that was in between the numpty that kept head butting the shed door :roll:

We heard it too, Cheshire cat said that you'd probably short changed him :lol:

Re: North stand real ale

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:57 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17775
two quick home games coming up, the Warrington game we will be serving Legend and the Castleford game we're looking to put on a new one Hop and under :CHEERS:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: North stand real ale

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:02 pm
alleycat User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm
Posts: 656
Location: South East Asia
What really does my head in about all this is that you wait until I have moved overseas before putting decent beer on in the ground. Add the fact that is probably Trin's best season for many years which makes me think this is all a conspiracy!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, alleycat, bigalf, bren2k, childofthenorthern, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, financialtimes, got there, KevW60349, Lawefield44, newgroundb4wakey, reedy, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, wakeytrin, Wildmoggy, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,6271,78476,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
13
- 12CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM