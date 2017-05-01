|
snowie wrote:
ruby League is being rested as popularity is aiming more for the blondes, by the way we have brewed the mildy again as it went well
I'm amazed! Usually I only drink blonde and IPA's but that Ruby was brilliant! Goes down like pop!
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Tue May 23, 2017 2:36 pm
Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:18 am
this weekend we have Legend on sale, here's hoping for a great result
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:16 am
snowie wrote:
this weekend we have Legend on sale, here's hoping for a great result
A thought snowie, you called your beers "home brew" the other day, have you thought of doing a five gallon home brew box to sell?
Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:14 pm
JINJER wrote:
A thought snowie, you called your beers "home brew" the other day, have you thought of doing a five gallon home brew box to sell?
not much room to work in and got enough doing the casks
Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:11 pm
Didn't have a beer in the North stand all game on Sunday, the queues at the back of the North stand were horrific, they never went down. It was a bottle of Fosters or Carlsberg so went for sobriety.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:19 pm
JINJER wrote:
Didn't have a beer in the North stand all game on Sunday, the queues at the back of the North stand were horrific, they never went down. It was a bottle of Fosters or Carlsberg so went for sobriety.
we sold all three of our casks and it went down a treat, that was in between the numpty that kept head butting the shed door
Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:43 pm
snowie wrote:
we sold all three of our casks and it went down a treat, that was in between the numpty that kept head butting the shed door
Bet he had a sore head!
Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:29 pm
JINJER wrote:
Didn't have a beer in the North stand all game on Sunday, the queues at the back of the North stand were horrific, they never went down. It was a bottle of Fosters or Carlsberg so went for sobriety.
Didn't see you with a drink in your hand in the north stand on Saturday either
