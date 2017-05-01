WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - North stand real ale

Re: North stand real ale

Post Mon May 01, 2017 4:00 pm
TrinityIHC
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002
Posts: 4706
Location: Outside your remit
snowie wrote:
ruby League is being rested as popularity is aiming more for the blondes, by the way we have brewed the mildy again as it went well :CHEERS:


I'm amazed! Usually I only drink blonde and IPA's but that Ruby was brilliant! Goes down like pop!
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: North stand real ale

Post Tue May 23, 2017 2:36 pm
snowie
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007
Posts: 17764
Hi guys here's comes the home game this friday v Huddersfield and were putting on a special for you at the back of the northstand bar, this ones called Well I'll be foxed, a lovely refreshingly moreish blonde ale @ 3.9 abv laced with heather honey from Stickeys from one of our supporters hope enjoy it :CHEERS: :CHEERS: :CHEERS:
http://www.stickeys.co.uk/about-us/

Image
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: North stand real ale

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 5:18 am
snowie
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007
Posts: 17764
this weekend we have Legend on sale, here's hoping for a great result :CHEERS:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: North stand real ale

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:16 am
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005
Posts: 6280
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
snowie wrote:
this weekend we have Legend on sale, here's hoping for a great result :CHEERS:

A thought snowie, you called your beers "home brew" the other day, have you thought of doing a five gallon home brew box to sell?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: North stand real ale

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:14 pm
snowie
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007
Posts: 17764
JINJER wrote:
A thought snowie, you called your beers "home brew" the other day, have you thought of doing a five gallon home brew box to sell?
not much room to work in and got enough doing the casks
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: North stand real ale

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:11 pm
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005
Posts: 6280
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Didn't have a beer in the North stand all game on Sunday, the queues at the back of the North stand were horrific, they never went down. It was a bottle of Fosters or Carlsberg so went for sobriety.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: North stand real ale

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:19 pm
snowie
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007
Posts: 17764
JINJER wrote:
Didn't have a beer in the North stand all game on Sunday, the queues at the back of the North stand were horrific, they never went down. It was a bottle of Fosters or Carlsberg so went for sobriety.
we sold all three of our casks and it went down a treat, that was in between the numpty that kept head butting the shed door :roll:
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/

Re: North stand real ale

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:43 pm
wakeytrin
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008
Posts: 2627
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
snowie wrote:
we sold all three of our casks and it went down a treat, that was in between the numpty that kept head butting the shed door :roll:

Bet he had a sore head!
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: North stand real ale

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:29 pm
chissitt
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007
Posts: 6734
Location: Out of the loop
JINJER wrote:
Didn't have a beer in the North stand all game on Sunday, the queues at the back of the North stand were horrific, they never went down. It was a bottle of Fosters or Carlsberg so went for sobriety.

Didn't see you with a drink in your hand in the north stand on Saturday either :D
