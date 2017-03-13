|
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17700
Hi guys having tried Belle Vue Blonde and Ruby league I loved to hear your response good and bad as to decide what be best for the next home game against Leigh, this ones televised and could attract far less watching on a thursday night at the ground, by the way there was one a few pint difference in consumption
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:41 am
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 40
I had a couple of pints of Ruby yesterday and it went down like pop, it was bloody lovely. First time I've had it and it left me wanting more
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:43 am
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4467
Location: Outside your remit
Not tried the other but that Ruby was really nice yesterday.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:19 am
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2649
Location: WF1
I tried Hop and Under in the New Inn, Walton on Saturday. Tasted good but was kept a bit too warm for my liking, it was verging on room temperature.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:22 am
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1220
Tried all 3 that were on, for the JD night, and then went back on to the Ruby.
Personally, prefer Ruby, but tend to go for the darker beers anyway.
When Mrs EW tried it, she said it had a bit of a smoky sort of taste to it
Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:37 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2940
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Tried all 3 that were on, for the JD night, and then went back on to the Ruby.
Personally, prefer Ruby, but tend to go for the darker beers anyway.
When Mrs EW tried it, she said it had a bit of a smoky sort of taste to it
That might have been the Castella she was smoking
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:34 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1220
Better not be. Disgusting habit
Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, Big lads mate, bigalf, BOJ04, bren2k, captaincaveman, chapylad, cocker, coco the fullback, craig hkr, DonniCat, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Emley Cat, Fozzysalforddevil, fun time frankie, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, morrisseyisawire, Mr Bliss, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, SaleSlim, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, Smith's Brolly, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, TrinFanX, TrinityIHC, Two Points, Upanunder, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Willzay and 389 guests
