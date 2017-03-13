Tried all 3 that were on, for the JD night, and then went back on to the Ruby.
Personally, prefer Ruby, but tend to go for the darker beers anyway.
When Mrs EW tried it, she said it had a bit of a smoky sort of taste to it
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, basher11, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, bren2k, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Fordy, got there, jakeyg95, JINJER, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, King Street Cat, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, MC_Wildcat, PHe, poplar cats alive, scott-the-red, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, TrinFanX and 343 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}