Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am Posts: 3930 Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Another great read Wilf and how sad to see the passing of George Mathews. I was privileged to be at Odsal when he scored that hat-trick and along with many other Black and Whites ran on to the pitch to salute my heroes. As others have said the latest outburst from Allam's latest mouthpiece is ill-thought out and I hope when he learns the true position regarding FC he will learn to think before he speaks. Thanks again for this weeks effort and on to Friday and hopefully a good performance and two more points.
