a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 7,111

b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 20 v 21 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player): Evans

d) Time of first try: 6

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Dawson

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 4



g) Hull FC v Widnes (Friday) FC by 26

Leeds v Wakefield (Friday) Leeds by 10

Catalans v St Helens (Saturday) Saints by 6

Salford v Castleford (Sunday) Cas by 20

Wigan v Huddersfield (Sunday) Pies by 36