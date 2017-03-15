a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000):- 7,250
b) Score and Winning team: - Leigh18 v 26 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):- Hill
d) Time of first try:- 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):- Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 6
g) Hull FC v Widnes (Friday)- Hull by 18
Leeds v Wakefield (Friday)- Wakefield by 4
Catalans v St Helens (Saturday)- Catalan by 6
Salford v Castleford (Sunday) - Cas by 10
Wigan v Huddersfield (Sunday) - Wigan by 22
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, Builth Wells Wire, Deus Dat Incrementum, dickyflourbag, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, ItchyandScratchy, Johnkendal, Les Norton, lincsrlfan, Man Mountain, NtW, Oxford Exile, POSTL, REDRUM, Smiffy27, Wire Weaver, Wire200#, Wolf Hall and 219 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}