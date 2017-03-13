WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition v Leigh Away

Another week, another opportunity to get our season started as this Thursday we travel to Leigh....it's about time isn't it? 'now the wire'

Good luck

a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000):
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Hull FC v Widnes (Friday)
Leeds v Wakefield (Friday)
Catalans v St Helens (Saturday)
Salford v Castleford (Sunday)
Wigan v Huddersfield (Sunday)

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:30 am
matt6169
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 766
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Leigh Sports Village Capacity 12,000): 7821
b) Score and Winning team: Leigh 20 v 18 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 11
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Higham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Hull FC v Widnes (Friday) FC by 22
Leeds v Wakefield (Friday) Leeds by 18
Catalans v St Helens (Saturday) Cats by 8
Salford v Castleford (Sunday) Cas by 16
Wigan v Huddersfield (Sunday) Pies by 36

