I didn't think we lacked enthusiasm, like others have said it was completely shooting ourselves in the foot which eventually took it's toll. When their team was announced I was quite worried, Singleton apart that was their best pack, half of them were missing at Cas, i'm not saying they would have won but the score may have been closer. It just wasn't a good performance from us, but again maybe time for perspective, Catalans are hardly pulling up any trees, Saints, Warrington struggling, yes unlikely they will stay in the bottom 4, but once you get down there can be quite hard to get out. One thing that interested me was Chesters' after match comments, something like he could tell in the first 10 minutes the players were being 'dishonest.' That's quite a strong word to use, if I was a professional I would be quite hurt by that, let's hope it has the desired effect on Thursday.....