We seem to have plenty of team spirit, it looks like the lads have bought into the club and all it stands for. We know we cannot go out and buy a £ 300,000 superstar and to be fair we at the moment seem to lack creativity with the ball in hand, perhaps something that a superstar would give us. That said without team spirit and a willingness to fight for the cause you have nothing. Team spirit got us over the winning line at Saints and against Salford. Its something that has not obviously been on show in previous years. Would be interesting to know what has made the change, is it just one thing or a culmination of reasons. We have an engaged realistic determined chairman leading from the front who is fighting on many fronts , is he inspiring the players. Chester has been in charge for a full pre season, is it down to him. Kear is back , is his passion for the club and the game reaching through to the team. We have Huby, Grix, Williams in the squad all senior experienced players , is it their attitude shinning through. Whatever the reason or reasons it is fabulous to see.