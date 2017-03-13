|
We seem to have plenty of team spirit, it looks like the lads have bought into the club and all it stands for. We know we cannot go out and buy a £ 300,000 superstar and to be fair we at the moment seem to lack creativity with the ball in hand, perhaps something that a superstar would give us. That said without team spirit and a willingness to fight for the cause you have nothing. Team spirit got us over the winning line at Saints and against Salford. Its something that has not obviously been on show in previous years. Would be interesting to know what has made the change, is it just one thing or a culmination of reasons. We have an engaged realistic determined chairman leading from the front who is fighting on many fronts , is he inspiring the players. Chester has been in charge for a full pre season, is it down to him. Kear is back , is his passion for the club and the game reaching through to the team. We have Huby, Grix, Williams in the squad all senior experienced players , is it their attitude shinning through. Whatever the reason or reasons it is fabulous to see.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:48 am
Wakefield have always had team spirit but it has been absolutely dashed in the past couple of years.
I'd say all of the above have added to it but for me, the addition of Grix has made an extra push for us. He is always first to congratulate good play and always hounding everyone to do better during the game. I'm sure he is a good addition in training with that attitude. We've needed that for quite a few years now. For me, he is the one.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:32 am
Yes, there is no denying the clubs current team spirit that is for sure, especially in that final 10 or so minutes yesterday.
I think it was typified at 22-18, when we put a kick in, it went down the touchline towards Carney's wing, without actually going in touch.
The kick chase was immense, and I did feel that we had another try in us at that point.
Also Reece's back tracking was also another good indicator of team spirit
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:54 am
The spirit amongst the boys is fantastic. Once you start getting the wins, it becomes a different game entirely. The close, last minute nature of our recent victories displays a team who aren't willing to let it go. When you're down in the dumps, the fifty - fifty games just seem to slip away from you.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:35 am
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower
it wins you more games than you lose spirit!! we seem to have it at the moment!!! very happy were we are sitting now!!
BRING ON LEEDS!!!!!!!
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:58 am
Great win, IMO we should've been 4/4 but you learn nore from losses then wins they say and its put us in good stead. Just need to keep it up, expecting a bit of rotation at easter hopefully see Hirst, Jowitt, Crowther etc and see if they can slot in and outperform the 'usual starters'.
Exciting times ahead...
Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:10 pm
The Dreadnought wrote:
Great win, IMO we should've been 4/4 but you learn nore from losses then wins they say and its put us in good stead. Just need to keep it up, expecting a bit of rotation at easter hopefully see Hirst, Jowitt, Crowther etc and see if they can slot in and outperform the 'usual starters'.
Exciting times ahead...
Yes, agree with that.
We have some depth this season, which should allow Chester to keep the squad fresh.
There is an abundance of team spirit at the moment, mind you williams and Miller need to get a room if they want to carry on like they did after the last minute try on Sunday, not suitable for family viewing
