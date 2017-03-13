WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team Spirit

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:44 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1596
Location: wakefield
We seem to have plenty of team spirit, it looks like the lads have bought into the club and all it stands for. We know we cannot go out and buy a £ 300,000 superstar and to be fair we at the moment seem to lack creativity with the ball in hand, perhaps something that a superstar would give us. That said without team spirit and a willingness to fight for the cause you have nothing. Team spirit got us over the winning line at Saints and against Salford. Its something that has not obviously been on show in previous years. Would be interesting to know what has made the change, is it just one thing or a culmination of reasons. We have an engaged realistic determined chairman leading from the front who is fighting on many fronts , is he inspiring the players. Chester has been in charge for a full pre season, is it down to him. Kear is back , is his passion for the club and the game reaching through to the team. We have Huby, Grix, Williams in the squad all senior experienced players , is it their attitude shinning through. Whatever the reason or reasons it is fabulous to see.

Re: Team Spirit

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:48 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9032
Location: wakefield
Wakefield have always had team spirit but it has been absolutely dashed in the past couple of years.
I'd say all of the above have added to it but for me, the addition of Grix has made an extra push for us. He is always first to congratulate good play and always hounding everyone to do better during the game. I'm sure he is a good addition in training with that attitude. We've needed that for quite a few years now. For me, he is the one.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Team Spirit

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:32 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1218
Yes, there is no denying the clubs current team spirit that is for sure, especially in that final 10 or so minutes yesterday.

I think it was typified at 22-18, when we put a kick in, it went down the touchline towards Carney's wing, without actually going in touch.

The kick chase was immense, and I did feel that we had another try in us at that point.

Also Reece's back tracking was also another good indicator of team spirit

