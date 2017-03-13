I predicted a win against London after our narrow loss to Toulouse. It might have been tongue in cheek but bring on Hull KR for my double.Our defence was again good and whilst attack still needs to improve you just take the chances when they come. Even with penalties we took the 2 which increased the score to 4 in front which I always believe you should as any next score puts the opponents 2 scores away.First time we have had 3 dual reg. Whether you like it or not other teams use it and we cannot be left behind when you are short on numbers and the 3 looked decent quality.In the Shay Lounge MOM Gareth Moore took 1st place and 3 points. Will Sharp was 2nd with 2 and Jacob Fairbank 3rd with 1 point. Scott Grix took the Hitman award but there were some try saving tackles from Ben Kaye and Steve Tyrer.Half time draw winning number was 3515 for £178Next week sees Hunslet at the Shay in Ladbrokes Challenge Cup followed the week after at Hull KR. The supporters coach leaves the Shay at 12.30. Cost is £12 with juniors £6.Please note due to our away game against Sheffield being played at Wakefield on 11th June the coach will now leave at 12.45 instead of 12.30. Amendment will be made to the Web site shortly.Also regarding the Summer Bash we are now only running 1 coach. It will leave the Shay at 10.00am so you can see the first game at 12.35. Sheffield v Swinton prior to our game against Toulouse at 3.00pm. You can if you wish just have a stroll on the promenade. The coach will leave 20 minutes after our game and will not stay for the final game at 5.15pm. If you require transport please book early to avoid disappointment.We have now reached 120 in Club 1873 with still time for the last few to renew before the first draw against Swinton.Neil07714488080