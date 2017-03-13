WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is Sam Tomkins a shoo-in on return?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:49 am
Kernel User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 20, 2004 4:59 pm
Posts: 4701
Location: Reading
Having watched the Wire game yesterday morning, I couldnt help but notice just how impressive Morgan Escare has been since he joined the club. His impact from the tee goes without saying, but its the little things he does that make sure a big difference in my opinion. For example, fielding a grubber kick in his own in-goal and somehow jinking his way out when other players would be trapped and we'd be kicking the ball away, or the way he turned Gidley inside out on the break. His defence and composure under the high-ball is a lot better than people have given him credit for, also.

The question thus becomes, can we really drop this guy just because Sam Tomkins is Sam Tomkins? I honestly dont think we can. Injuries may put paid to the selection crisis before Sams return, but I personally believe we shouldnt change it unless its broken.
Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:54 am
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13416
It would be unfair on Escare if he was simply dropped, but after such a long absence, Sam will need to be eased back in anyway.

Unless there are more injuries, I'd expect to see him make a couple of bench appearances initially. Plus, there are other positions where he can comfortably fill in.

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:04 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20727
Location: WIGAN
It's a nice problem to have but it is one that needs to be managed carefully. I don't think anyone expected Escare to perform this well and he's bringing some things to the side I don't think Sam will (I'm mainly thinking goalkicking and his general kicking looks better as well) but on the other side of the coin I think Sam will add some things that Escare isn't currently (a real assist making ability and more of a try threat. He will also get far more attention from opposition defenders).

Tough to say what we should do really. Sam Tomkins will need to be eased back in anyway so it may not be anything to worry about for a while.

