Having watched the Wire game yesterday morning, I couldnt help but notice just how impressive Morgan Escare has been since he joined the club. His impact from the tee goes without saying, but its the little things he does that make sure a big difference in my opinion. For example, fielding a grubber kick in his own in-goal and somehow jinking his way out when other players would be trapped and we'd be kicking the ball away, or the way he turned Gidley inside out on the break. His defence and composure under the high-ball is a lot better than people have given him credit for, also.



The question thus becomes, can we really drop this guy just because Sam Tomkins is Sam Tomkins? I honestly dont think we can. Injuries may put paid to the selection crisis before Sams return, but I personally believe we shouldnt change it unless its broken.