WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League 2018 and beyond

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Super League 2018 and beyond

 
Post a reply

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:16 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25410
barham red wrote:
Suppose we'll see better how it works next year when and if they get into the Championship.

YOU certainly will :lol:

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:10 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17212
fosdyke99 wrote:
Toronto in super league.what a joke.whos running british rugby league?.the rl or tv companies.it will never work.end of.


No it's not "end of".

Why wouldn't Toronto work in Super League? So there'll be no away support to speak of but the same has gone for Catalans for years.

Toronto will be getting home crowds of up to 10,000 which would make them one of the top five or six supported clubs in Super League.

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:44 pm
Homenaway User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:21 pm
Posts: 2
Location: Kick'n'clap country!
Hi All,

New poster here (long time forum reader), so be gentle with me!

I believe we're entering an exciting time for the sport with the whole Toronto Wolfpack initiative and new, visionary (hopefully) leadership at the RFL. The game has suffered from blinkered parochial self-interest for decades, but I for one feel inspired when I listen to the vision (but pragmatism) of Eric Perez.

Marcel Proust once said: "The journey of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, it is in seeing with new eyes.” Add to that my old grandmother's mantra of "where there's a will, there's a way", and what's not to be enthusiastic about!

I have to add that I'm not a (much abused) 'Happy Clapper', but positivity, strong leadership and learning from the past can take our great sport forward.

There - I've got it off my chest!

(ps. I'll still be bricking it as I drive to Wigan tomorrow!!)
"If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we couldn't." - Emerson M. Pugh

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:22 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4837
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Jake the Peg wrote:
YOU certainly will :lol:

:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:44 am
Faithful One User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2008 5:05 pm
Posts: 1573
Location: Top of the East Stand
fosdyke99 wrote:
Toronto in super league.what a joke.whos running british rugby league?.the rl or tv companies.it will never work.end of.


You must be right.more investment in our sport can't be good.we need to go back to winter rugby against broughton rangers.end of.

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:13 am
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4905
Jake the Peg wrote:
YOU certainly will :lol:



Try and have a sensible conversation and there's always one....or 2
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, edinburgh yorkie, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Marcus's Bicycle, Mild Rover, Mr. Boon, MSNbot Media, Stephen Brown, The FC Aces, unknownlegend and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,541,6951,56775,8764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  














c}