Hi All,



New poster here (long time forum reader), so be gentle with me!



I believe we're entering an exciting time for the sport with the whole Toronto Wolfpack initiative and new, visionary (hopefully) leadership at the RFL. The game has suffered from blinkered parochial self-interest for decades, but I for one feel inspired when I listen to the vision (but pragmatism) of Eric Perez.



Marcel Proust once said: "The journey of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, it is in seeing with new eyes .” Add to that my old grandmother's mantra of "where there's a will, there's a way", and what's not to be enthusiastic about!



I have to add that I'm not a (much abused) 'Happy Clapper', but positivity, strong leadership and learning from the past can take our great sport forward.



There - I've got it off my chest!



(ps. I'll still be bricking it as I drive to Wigan tomorrow!!)