Mrs Barista wrote:



http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/ru ... -1-8454230 Lordy. Could Toronto, or potentially another expansionist club, be in line to buy a SL place?

Still not sure if Wakefield are just bluffing to force their council in to action to keep them in the city. But action does need to be taken about Belle Vue, its gone well beyond a joke.I also dont think that it is a great idea to be parachuting Toronto in to SL anyway, while they are unbeaten in league1 so far, they havent started travelling yet (based in West Yorkshire) and I think its better for club and fans to grow organically. If they are winning the league easily this year they may play more young Canadians for example, whereas if they were moved straight to SL they'd buy up a load of 2nd rate Aussies at last minute.