Mrs Barista wrote: The report referenced off the field requirements so I think that's why they call out Toronto and Toulouse as potentially benefitting, in the previous guise you got docked points IIRC if there were other SL teams in a certain radius. This is sort of supported by the Wakey chairman calling time on Belle Vue ie there are ground requirements being made again. Personally I'm not sure about 14 clubs, and the risk of increasing the cap could be more disparity in squad spend and therefore quality as the richest clubs can take full advantage but other clubs, with potentially less income as the pie is split more ways, being relatively disadvantaged.

You'd assume they are timing the changes to coincide with a new TV deal, which runs to the end of 2019 IIRC. There needs to be a substantial increase in that TV deal or the RFL need hauling out of Red Hall and shooting quite frankly.The Salary cap will also need to increase at some point due to the pressures of Union and the NRL, but also the fact that the lowest paid young players in SL aren't actually on that much more than the Minimum Wage given the way that has increased and the cap has stayed stagnant, not when you consider the physical effects of playing SL and a short-career.