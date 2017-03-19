I like Wellsy13's ideas.



My preference would be for relegation in some way, ditching the grand final by reinstating the team that gets the most points as champions and replacing the GF play offs with an eight team competition like the Premiership final. This way in my opinion, the plaudits go to the team that played the best all season and the teams in lower positions still get the chance to play for knock out silverware at the end if the season. And there's three pieces of silver up for grabs. Access to the Premiership being the reward for an old play off position finish.



I still think it's wrong that a team can scrape into a play off position and with results going their way win a grand final. I know there's no precedent for a side lower than fifth (??) making the GF but that doesn't make right, it's theoretically possible.