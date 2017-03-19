WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:28 pm
I like Wellsy13's ideas.

My preference would be for relegation in some way, ditching the grand final by reinstating the team that gets the most points as champions and replacing the GF play offs with an eight team competition like the Premiership final. This way in my opinion, the plaudits go to the team that played the best all season and the teams in lower positions still get the chance to play for knock out silverware at the end if the season. And there's three pieces of silver up for grabs. Access to the Premiership being the reward for an old play off position finish.

I still think it's wrong that a team can scrape into a play off position and with results going their way win a grand final. I know there's no precedent for a side lower than fifth (??) making the GF but that doesn't make right, it's theoretically possible.
Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:15 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Reported today that the clubs and RFL are at odds over the future structure. Clubs want an end to Super 8s format; RL chiefs in favour of licensing again - "A new structure enabling teams to win promotion, which could benefit the likes of Toulouse and Toronto will be voted on in June with big changes implemented in 2019". Interesting, get the feeling the game's at a real crossroads currently.


whatever changes they make they have to make it long-term this time, we can't keep ripping up the format every few years, its hard to attract new fans to the game as it is without having to explain ever more confusing format changes.

Going back to licencing would be a mistake given the work they are doing to grow the likes of Toronto & Toulouse, and there's Bradford with new owners and of course Rovers who could make it as SL teams. Doubt they'd give a licence to all 4, so promotion has to be still on offer.
c}