14 teams would be ideal, but
do we have the player pool for 14 super league teams? i dont think so
i like the idea of 1-3 in championship playing off against the bottom placed superleague team in a million pound style game, why not even have the teams 13th and 14th play off to decide who plays in the MPG
get rid of top 8, why reward average teams who lose more than they win, go back to top 6 with 1 and 2 getting 1st week off (top 8 only works in the NRL becasue any team in the play offs could win the GF)
keep magic as it is as an extra round of games, for now