Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:52 pm
Teams would also know what sort of result they needed - in the last match they would already be aware of all the results of their rivals.

It sounds more like the sort of solution the RFL will come up with.

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:57 pm
ccs wrote:
Teams would also know what sort of result they needed - in the last match they would already be aware of all the results of their rivals.

It sounds more like the sort of solution the RFL will come up with.

Knowing the RFL it will be scissors,paper stone on radio Shetland as a replacement!

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:28 pm
Maybe Shetland RLFC is on the horizon.....

The Rugby Football League is willing to consider the relocation of Super League teams who wish to move from their current base.
According to the governing body's general manager Mark Foster, any Super League sides aiming to move from their location for the 'good of the game' will be considered.

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:47 pm
Karen wrote:
The first weekend is set in stone though date wise, so the weekend could be planned as per now with travel and accommodation. The only thing you wouldn't know is the opposition.


I like the idea BUT it won't happen at a football ground. No team would allow seven RL games play on the pitch at the start of their season. Cardiff or Murrayfield may be an option though.
Anybody fancy Dublin?
Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 4:06 pm
PCollinson1990 wrote:
True, but you wouldn't know which day. But it's a good idea if it can be worked out. Got to be worth a try

True, I forget about that as I go for the weekend regardless :wink: :DRUNK:
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Anybody fancy Dublin?

Noooo, far too expensive imo...Cardiff could be a goer
Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:01 pm
I'd prefer a return to 14 teams.
I wouldn't like a return to licensing.

I'd like to see a continuation in some form of "The Qualifiers" but not in a Middle 8s form. A playoff series between the bottom SL and top Championship clubs for 1-3 SL spots. If you have a Championship GF for one guaranteed spot, you could also keep the MPG for a guaranteed relegation battle. Win-win with two big events.

Top 7 playoff (League leaders get a bye to the semis).

I'd like to see Magic Weekend become the 6th round of the Challenge Cup (the round the top 8 SL clubs enter). Combined, these 8 games only got any 28k last year. That's less than half of what Magic Weekend gets. Would sort out the Magic Weekend and help the Challenge Cup too.
Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:37 am
Wellsy13 wrote:
I'd prefer a return to 14 teams.
I wouldn't like a return to licensing.

I'd like to see a continuation in some form of "The Qualifiers" but not in a Middle 8s form. A playoff series between the bottom SL and top Championship clubs for 1-3 SL spots. If you have a Championship GF for one guaranteed spot, you could also keep the MPG for a guaranteed relegation battle. Win-win with two big events.

Top 7 playoff (League leaders get a bye to the semis).

I'd like to see Magic Weekend become the 6th round of the Challenge Cup (the round the top 8 SL clubs enter). Combined, these 8 games only got any 28k last year. That's less than half of what Magic Weekend gets. Would sort out the Magic Weekend and help the Challenge Cup too.


I'd imagine that Magic Weekend is in the Sky contract, and if a small club is in the draw they'll want the full benefit of home advantage, surely?
