I'd prefer a return to 14 teams.
I wouldn't like a return to licensing.
I'd like to see a continuation in some form of "The Qualifiers" but not in a Middle 8s form. A playoff series between the bottom SL and top Championship clubs for 1-3 SL spots. If you have a Championship GF for one guaranteed spot, you could also keep the MPG for a guaranteed relegation battle. Win-win with two big events.
Top 7 playoff (League leaders get a bye to the semis).
I'd like to see Magic Weekend become the 6th round of the Challenge Cup (the round the top 8 SL clubs enter). Combined, these 8 games only got any 28k last year. That's less than half of what Magic Weekend gets. Would sort out the Magic Weekend and help the Challenge Cup too.
