Id support going back to a 14 team league with 2 up 2 down, as the current format is confusing to outsiders and the super8 crowds have hardly set the world alight. We need less gimmics but I wouldent support going back to franchising as promotion and relegation has already boosted the Championship which was dying with no promotion on offer.



The game also needs more terrestrial TV coverage and surely even SKY must realise the game needs a boost. Getting even just a handful of games on the BBC would boost interest. I'd keep the Magic Weekend but maybe make teams forfeit a home game for it (on a rota) instead of it being an extra game.



On the expansion front im in favour of the new 'start from league1' format used with Tolouse and Toronto we've had our fogers burnt too many times before with fast tracking teams in to SL.