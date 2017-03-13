Mild mannered Janitor wrote: If we could get 14 teams with enough quality so that the newbies are not on the end of blow out scores every other week, this would be the ideal scenario.



26 games, abandon the idea of the magic weekend, start the season in March to avoid too many mud fest we have just had to endure, finish with the top 8 playing off in a straight knock out.



Space the CC out with a decent amount of time between the semi finals and the final. This, I feel is one of the reasons Wembley's attendances suffer for the final. If you have just 3 weeks to plan a trip to the final (after your team has won the semi) the travel cost alone can be onerous.

I like most of this, you've got some good ideas. I would say keep magic though however I don't see why it cant just be one of the 26 rounds instead of an extra one like now.Also I would say top 6 play-offs as opposed to top 8 cos I don't like the idea of a team from 8th winning the league. 6 team play-offs would be a case of top 2 going to semis and other 4 playing for the other 2 semi spots.You're right about Wembley. I would have gone last year but I just came back from holiday the week before. If it was a couple of weeks later I would have gone. Cos when you think it is around time when a lot of families are going on holiday.But as I say, good ideas!