Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:43 am
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005
Posts: 24305
Location: West Yorkshire
Some interesting comments from Roger Draper in LE this week. Sounds like there could be bigger changes coming in 2019 although tweaking not ruled out for next year. Meeting of SL Chief Execs last week to discuss a few things including salary cap, central contracts and attracting union players with clubs seeking certainty by April to allow for adequate planning time. Expansionism still on the agenda with Newcastle and Bristol expressing interest, key concern is 8s attendances. With Wakey giving notice to quit their ground due to SL minimum standards being introduced could franchising be coming back?
Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:14 am
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011
Posts: 2462
I'd heard that going back to 14 clubs, with simple 2 up 2 down relegation, is on the agenda.

I'd imagine this will be concerning Wakefield fans...

Super League clubs have been made aware of interest from outside the game's traditional heartland on taking an existing club's franchise and re-locating it.
Newcastle and Coventry, currently home to League 1 clubs, are among the areas thought to have expressed an interest in "adopting" a Super League club at a purchase price of around £2million.

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:08 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004
Posts: 6829
Location: Here there and everywhere
If we could get 14 teams with enough quality so that the newbies are not on the end of blow out scores every other week, this would be the ideal scenario.

26 games, abandon the idea of the magic weekend, start the season in March to avoid too many mud fest we have just had to endure, finish with the top 8 playing off in a straight knock out.

Space the CC out with a decent amount of time between the semi finals and the final. This, I feel is one of the reasons Wembley's attendances suffer for the final. If you have just 3 weeks to plan a trip to the final (after your team has won the semi) the travel cost alone can be onerous.
Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:25 am
rodney_trotter
Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012
Posts: 124
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
If we could get 14 teams with enough quality so that the newbies are not on the end of blow out scores every other week, this would be the ideal scenario.

26 games, abandon the idea of the magic weekend, start the season in March to avoid too many mud fest we have just had to endure, finish with the top 8 playing off in a straight knock out.

Space the CC out with a decent amount of time between the semi finals and the final. This, I feel is one of the reasons Wembley's attendances suffer for the final. If you have just 3 weeks to plan a trip to the final (after your team has won the semi) the travel cost alone can be onerous.



I agree with the majority of this but I think the magic weekebd is very good for promoting the game. I have heard/read very positive things about how well RL has been received in Newcastle therefore I hope the concept continues to be developed

Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:34 am
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009
Posts: 6723
rodney_trotter wrote:
I agree with the majority of this but I think the magic weekebd is very good for promoting the game. I have heard/read very positive things about how well RL has been received in Newcastle therefore I hope the concept continues to be developed


Like you i think magic is a great idea,the problem is its just not fair with promotion & relegation regardless of clubs knowing the rules before the season kicks off.

So for me its either get rid or find a way of evening up the number of games played in a season
Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:47 am
odd shaped balls
Joined: Mon May 23, 2005
Posts: 221
Location: 221b Baker Street
Drop the Easter Monday fixture and play game at magic weekend.I know there will be a revenue issue for the "home" club but could be sorted.Better for players and a good weekend away
Re: Super League 2018 and beyond

Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:57 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004
Posts: 6829
Location: Here there and everywhere
rodney_trotter wrote:
I agree with the majority of this but I think the magic weekebd is very good for promoting the game. I have heard/read very positive things about how well RL has been received in Newcastle therefore I hope the concept continues to be developed



I actually like the concept of the Magic weekend, however I do think the RFL needs to concentrate more efforts into making their show piece events which are screened on terrestrial TV more of an attraction. Timing and venues of the CC semi finals are a concern and the masses of empty seats at Wembley hardly shout out "premium event".
c}