If we could get 14 teams with enough quality so that the newbies are not on the end of blow out scores every other week, this would be the ideal scenario.



26 games, abandon the idea of the magic weekend, start the season in March to avoid too many mud fest we have just had to endure, finish with the top 8 playing off in a straight knock out.



Space the CC out with a decent amount of time between the semi finals and the final. This, I feel is one of the reasons Wembley's attendances suffer for the final. If you have just 3 weeks to plan a trip to the final (after your team has won the semi) the travel cost alone can be onerous.