Some interesting comments from Roger Draper in LE this week. Sounds like there could be bigger changes coming in 2019 although tweaking not ruled out for next year. Meeting of SL Chief Execs last week to discuss a few things including salary cap, central contracts and attracting union players with clubs seeking certainty by April to allow for adequate planning time. Expansionism still on the agenda with Newcastle and Bristol expressing interest, key concern is 8s attendances. With Wakey giving notice to quit their ground due to SL minimum standards being introduced could franchising be coming back?