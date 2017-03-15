WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:29 pm
So if Agar gets promoted we shouldn't write him off too quickly then.

As flying biscuit notes above, Brian McDermott hadn't exactly ripped up trees at Harlequins any more than Agar did at Hull and Wakey, and in the right club he started delivering Grand Finals.
Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:03 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
So if Agar gets promoted we shouldn't write him off too quickly then.

As flying biscuit notes above, Brian McDermott hadn't exactly ripped up trees at Harlequins any more than Agar did at Hull and Wakey, and in the right club he started delivering Grand Finals.


Agar is part of our current problem of poor defence and poor attacking rugby, he may also have input contributing to poor team selection ,and may even be offered views to assist in the current poor recruitment.Plus he took a demotion from head coach role to assistant hardly a great career move.
I'm no HR executive but those are just a few pointers that would persuade me to look for an alternative candidate.

the reason I would fancy Michael Monaghan as coach is not because he was a popular player ...not for me anyway.
In his early years as Scrum half I loathed him.. he was a poor scrum half he was also quite a miserable player he often chastised other players (younger ones) and would then make an error of his own and would think putting a hand in the air made up for it...

So this is not me selecting my favorite former player ...if it was, I'd want Brett Hodgson.. but Hodgson doesn't strike me as a hard task master where as Monas does.
plus he publicly mentioned how bad our defence was when he first came here and how it would take a long time to rectify the bad habits we had.And we did that with him as a particular stand out in defence as well as attack (once in his correct role)

of course he could end up falling on his backside and could end up being all surly in interviews like James lowes...

but I'll wait till after the result of the Leigh game with the return of Hill. if we look like world beaters then fair enough, if not then Smith must go along with Agar... we will have nothing to lose.
Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:21 pm
How can the last post be Thursday 16th March at 12-03 am when it is only 23-21 on wed 15th March????
you talkin to me ?
