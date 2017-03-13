|
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Well yeah he was the exception. I'd have supported the appointment of Barney the purple dinosaur to replace Lowes though. Would have made for more intelligent post match interviews too.
Speaking of which, what happened to the bloke who always used to post those WG interviews on here?
Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:29 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
I would also like to see Michael Monaghan in charge. I couldn't care less if he hasn't got any experience of coaching a SL side... From what ive heard, he pretty much coached this side when he was here anyway.
The fans would get right behind Monaghan... it would give the place a lift... Give him 2/3 years and lets see how it goes.
How many GFs did he deliver and could he not have done better with the side that he had?
The only reason people say Monaghan is because they liked him as a player, but he wouldn't be coming back as a player he would be coming back as a rookie coach who hasn't had his first head coaching job to get his mistakes out of his system. Is Warrington the place for a rookie to learn from his mistakes...? It would be fine if we were a small club with modest ambitions but we are a club that has been near the top for the past few seasons so we need to win the Grand Final - not have more "near misses" or excuses like last season - we need a coach that can deliver the trophy at Old Trafford. Otherwise, we won't have improved on Tony Smith.
Now sure he might do "OK", like Keiron Cunningham is doing "OK" at Saints. Two seasons, two playoff appearances is pretty decent going for a rookie coach and he will get better the more time he has but look over at the Saints board at the calls for KC out. And KC is much more of a long standing Saints legend than Monaghan is with us.
The fans would get behind Monaghan - sure for a few weeks, but how long before the forum experts on here started pointing out his flaws - playing players in the wrong position, selection mistakes, being too negative, being too positive, he would soon be getting dissected on here and just doing what Cunningham has done at Saints and making the playoffs would be regarded as just a poor man's version of Tony Smith.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:11 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
How many GFs did he deliver and could he not have done better with the side that he had?
The only reason people say Monaghan is because they liked him as a player, but he wouldn't be coming back as a player he would be coming back as a rookie coach who hasn't had his first head coaching job to get his mistakes out of his system. Is jWarrington the place for a rookie to learn from his mistakes...? It would be fine if we were a small club with modest ambitions but we are a club that has been near the top for the past few seasons so we need to win the Grand Final - not have more "near misses" or excuses like last season - we need a coach that can deliver the trophy at Old Trafford. Otherwise, we won't have improved on Tony Smith.
Now sure he might do "OK", like Keiron Cunningham is doing "OK" at Saints. Two seasons, two playoff appearances is pretty decent going for a rookie coach and he will get better the more time he has but look over at the Saints board at the calls for KC out. And KC is much more of a long standing Saints legend than Monaghan is with us.
The fans would get behind Monaghan - sure for a few weeks, but how long before the forum experts on here started pointing out his flaws - playing players in the wrong position, selection mistakes, being too negative, being too positive, he would soon be getting dissected on here and just doing what Cunningham has done at Saints and making the playoffs would be regarded as just a poor man's version of Tony Smith.
Good post. If anyone is going to make Warrington their rookie club, surely it would be Briers, rather than Monas. But just like how Giggs was overlooked for Mourino, will he have what it takes to step up. Based on Briers' coaching career, when might he be ready?
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:53 pm
Briers could go to a club like Wakefield or Salford and then if he took them to be a club pushing the top sides like Powell has done with Cas he would be well set to come back to us and help us win the Grand Final.
Coaching Warrington should be something you earn, when you have proved you have what it takes to be a winner, not just a jobs for the boys culture, where players from Tony Smith's era of "nearly men" go on to replace him as coach, but end up achieving less than he did and leave the fans even more disillusioned.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:55 am
some great posts on here ....
but the following were former assistant coaches and very much untried head coaches
Michael Mcguire:
he won the League leaders shield the grand final and the challenge cup in his first two years as a head coach. ..Wigan hadn't troubled those trophies much in the previous TEN years....
Shaun Wane:
a former assistant to an untried head coach, how we laughed at how quickly this idiot would fail, he won even more and added the world club champions to the list and his team spanked our teams backsides without breaking sweat last week...
Lee Radford:
untried head coach and former assistant won the Challenge cup and manager of the year with Hull FC
Paul Anderson:
untried head coach and former assistant won the League leaders shield and manager of the year with Huddersfield.
then there's the semi tried and tested head coaches:
Brian Mcdermott:
had what 4 or 5 years at Harlequins ....never reaching the play offs ...hows that for tried and poop.... yet he filled his boots with trophies at Leeds
Trent Robinson famously coached Toulouse to nothing at all... got manager of the year at Catalan and had the gall to go to the NRL and win an NRL grand final at the first stab....
however NRL super coaches Tim Sheens and Geoff Toovey are arsing about in the lower leagues, Rick Stone is having a good go at trying to get there and Brian Smith second time around version flirted with relegation and couldnt head home quick enough.
I'm failing to see any evidence which supports the notion of staying away from Assistant coaches they are guaranteed to win you nothing...
Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:18 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
some great posts on here ....
but the following were former assistant coaches and very much untried head coaches
Michael Mcguire:
he won the League leaders shield the grand final and the challenge cup in his first two years as a head coach. ..Wigan hadn't troubled those trophies much in the previous TEN years....
Shaun Wane:
a former assistant to an untried head coach, how we laughed at how quickly this idiot would fail, he won even more and added the world club champions to the list and his team spanked our teams backsides without breaking sweat last week...
Lee Radford:
untried head coach and former assistant won the Challenge cup and manager of the year with Hull FC
Paul Anderson:
untried head coach and former assistant won the League leaders shield and manager of the year with Huddersfield.
then there's the semi tried and tested head coaches:
Brian Mcdermott:
had what 4 or 5 years at Harlequins ....never reaching the play offs ...hows that for tried and poop.... yet he filled his boots with trophies at Leeds
Trent Robinson famously coached Toulouse to nothing at all... got manager of the year at Catalan and had the gall to go to the NRL and win an NRL grand final at the first stab....
however NRL super coaches Tim Sheens and Geoff Toovey are arsing about in the lower leagues, Rick Stone is having a good go at trying to get there and Brian Smith second time around version flirted with relegation and couldnt head home quick enough.
I'm failing to see any evidence which supports the notion of staying away from Assistant coaches they are guaranteed to win you nothing...
exactley and how many actually grand final winning coaches or nrl final winning coaches are there ?? if previous success is a pre requisite we will not change coaches anytime soon as there are few available
based on how they have performed with other clubs and how their teams play is more important to me than their previous successes, which is why Powell is top of most peoples list irrespective of if we believe he will leave castleford or that Leeds are his obvious choice theres no fact to them statements just an opinion.
we can twist the question slightly and say based on the way their teams generally play who would we like to see at warrington and there will not be many coaches ahed of Powell on that respect alternatively who do we believe could succeed with the current set up we have and the finances available to him which may not be available at their current club again Powell would be towards the top of the list also. wether we can actually attract him is a different question theres no reason why a coach with aspirations of winning titles would not come to us if other issues were addressed.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:18 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
I'm failing to see any evidence which supports the notion of staying away from Assistant coaches they are guaranteed to win you nothing...
When we signed Anthony England from Featherstone people were using similar arguments - Chris Hill came from the lower leagues and how good was he? That didn't mean England was Chris Hill.
Getting an assistant coach doesn't mean you are guaranteed to win nothing but it is a bigger gamble.
If we appoint an assistant coach, the only reason fans would accept them at first is if they played for us and were a popular player, eg Michael Monaghan or Brett Hodgson. I wonder what the reaction would be on here if we brought in an assistant coach from another club like Chris Thorman, Sean Long or Andy Last, as head coach to replace Smith? They will all be complaining that its the cheap option, where's our ambition and so on.
IMO if we are going to bring in an assistant coach the best option is Willie Poching who has been an assistant for a while now, he's part of the NZ set up, and he was at Warrington during our best era. Hard to argue for any other assistant coach above Poching.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:32 pm
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:56 pm
Thanks for that. So it is confidence then? Though why we be short of confidence having beaten Brisbane doesn't make sense. Or why we would be short of confidence in the first game against Catalans.
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:47 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
I'm failing to see any evidence which supports the notion of staying away from Assistant coaches they are guaranteed to win you nothing...
thats because there is none.
