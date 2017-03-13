the flying biscuit wrote: some great posts on here ....

but the following were former assistant coaches and very much untried head coaches

Michael Mcguire:

he won the League leaders shield the grand final and the challenge cup in his first two years as a head coach. ..Wigan hadn't troubled those trophies much in the previous TEN years....



Shaun Wane:

a former assistant to an untried head coach, how we laughed at how quickly this idiot would fail, he won even more and added the world club champions to the list and his team spanked our teams backsides without breaking sweat last week...



Lee Radford:

untried head coach and former assistant won the Challenge cup and manager of the year with Hull FC



Paul Anderson:

untried head coach and former assistant won the League leaders shield and manager of the year with Huddersfield.



then there's the semi tried and tested head coaches:

Brian Mcdermott:

had what 4 or 5 years at Harlequins ....never reaching the play offs ...hows that for tried and poop.... yet he filled his boots with trophies at Leeds

Trent Robinson famously coached Toulouse to nothing at all... got manager of the year at Catalan and had the gall to go to the NRL and win an NRL grand final at the first stab....



however NRL super coaches Tim Sheens and Geoff Toovey are arsing about in the lower leagues, Rick Stone is having a good go at trying to get there and Brian Smith second time around version flirted with relegation and couldnt head home quick enough.



I'm failing to see any evidence which supports the notion of staying away from Assistant coaches they are guaranteed to win you nothing...

exactley and how many actually grand final winning coaches or nrl final winning coaches are there ?? if previous success is a pre requisite we will not change coaches anytime soon as there are few availablebased on how they have performed with other clubs and how their teams play is more important to me than their previous successes, which is why Powell is top of most peoples list irrespective of if we believe he will leave castleford or that Leeds are his obvious choice theres no fact to them statements just an opinion.we can twist the question slightly and say based on the way their teams generally play who would we like to see at warrington and there will not be many coaches ahed of Powell on that respect alternatively who do we believe could succeed with the current set up we have and the finances available to him which may not be available at their current club again Powell would be towards the top of the list also. wether we can actually attract him is a different question theres no reason why a coach with aspirations of winning titles would not come to us if other issues were addressed.