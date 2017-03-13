WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

 
Post a reply

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:17 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1759
Location: Just turning your corner now
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Well yeah he was the exception. I'd have supported the appointment of Barney the purple dinosaur to replace Lowes though. Would have made for more intelligent post match interviews too.


Speaking of which, what happened to the bloke who always used to post those WG interviews on here?
Image

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:29 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13948
Location: NFL playoffs
morleys_deckchair wrote:
I would also like to see Michael Monaghan in charge. I couldn't care less if he hasn't got any experience of coaching a SL side... From what ive heard, he pretty much coached this side when he was here anyway.

The fans would get right behind Monaghan... it would give the place a lift... Give him 2/3 years and lets see how it goes.


How many GFs did he deliver and could he not have done better with the side that he had?

The only reason people say Monaghan is because they liked him as a player, but he wouldn't be coming back as a player he would be coming back as a rookie coach who hasn't had his first head coaching job to get his mistakes out of his system. Is Warrington the place for a rookie to learn from his mistakes...? It would be fine if we were a small club with modest ambitions but we are a club that has been near the top for the past few seasons so we need to win the Grand Final - not have more "near misses" or excuses like last season - we need a coach that can deliver the trophy at Old Trafford. Otherwise, we won't have improved on Tony Smith.

Now sure he might do "OK", like Keiron Cunningham is doing "OK" at Saints. Two seasons, two playoff appearances is pretty decent going for a rookie coach and he will get better the more time he has but look over at the Saints board at the calls for KC out. And KC is much more of a long standing Saints legend than Monaghan is with us.

The fans would get behind Monaghan - sure for a few weeks, but how long before the forum experts on here started pointing out his flaws - playing players in the wrong position, selection mistakes, being too negative, being too positive, he would soon be getting dissected on here and just doing what Cunningham has done at Saints and making the playoffs would be regarded as just a poor man's version of Tony Smith.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:11 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 8
sally cinnamon wrote:
How many GFs did he deliver and could he not have done better with the side that he had?

The only reason people say Monaghan is because they liked him as a player, but he wouldn't be coming back as a player he would be coming back as a rookie coach who hasn't had his first head coaching job to get his mistakes out of his system. Is jWarrington the place for a rookie to learn from his mistakes...? It would be fine if we were a small club with modest ambitions but we are a club that has been near the top for the past few seasons so we need to win the Grand Final - not have more "near misses" or excuses like last season - we need a coach that can deliver the trophy at Old Trafford. Otherwise, we won't have improved on Tony Smith.

Now sure he might do "OK", like Keiron Cunningham is doing "OK" at Saints. Two seasons, two playoff appearances is pretty decent going for a rookie coach and he will get better the more time he has but look over at the Saints board at the calls for KC out. And KC is much more of a long standing Saints legend than Monaghan is with us.

The fans would get behind Monaghan - sure for a few weeks, but how long before the forum experts on here started pointing out his flaws - playing players in the wrong position, selection mistakes, being too negative, being too positive, he would soon be getting dissected on here and just doing what Cunningham has done at Saints and making the playoffs would be regarded as just a poor man's version of Tony Smith.

Good post. If anyone is going to make Warrington their rookie club, surely it would be Briers, rather than Monas. But just like how Giggs was overlooked for Mourino, will he have what it takes to step up. Based on Briers' coaching career, when might he be ready?
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:53 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13948
Location: NFL playoffs
Briers could go to a club like Wakefield or Salford and then if he took them to be a club pushing the top sides like Powell has done with Cas he would be well set to come back to us and help us win the Grand Final.

Coaching Warrington should be something you earn, when you have proved you have what it takes to be a winner, not just a jobs for the boys culture, where players from Tony Smith's era of "nearly men" go on to replace him as coach, but end up achieving less than he did and leave the fans even more disillusioned.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:55 am
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5147
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
some great posts on here ....
but the following were former assistant coaches and very much untried head coaches
Michael Mcguire:
he won the League leaders shield the grand final and the challenge cup in his first two years as a head coach. ..Wigan hadn't troubled those trophies much in the previous TEN years....

Shaun Wane:
a former assistant to an untried head coach, how we laughed at how quickly this idiot would fail, he won even more and added the world club champions to the list and his team spanked our teams backsides without breaking sweat last week...

Lee Radford:
untried head coach and former assistant won the Challenge cup and manager of the year with Hull FC

Paul Anderson:
untried head coach and former assistant won the League leaders shield and manager of the year with Huddersfield.

then there's the semi tried and tested head coaches:
Brian Mcdermott:
had what 4 or 5 years at Harlequins ....never reaching the play offs ...hows that for tried and poop.... yet he filled his boots with trophies at Leeds
Trent Robinson famously coached Toulouse to nothing at all... got manager of the year at Catalan and had the gall to go to the NRL and win an NRL grand final at the first stab....

however NRL super coaches Tim Sheens and Geoff Toovey are arsing about in the lower leagues, Rick Stone is having a good go at trying to get there and Brian Smith second time around version flirted with relegation and couldnt head home quick enough.

I'm failing to see any evidence which supports the notion of staying away from Assistant coaches they are guaranteed to win you nothing...
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google Adsense [Bot], MortigiTempo, the flying biscuit and 90 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,09999275,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}