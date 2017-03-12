WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 10:41 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13946
Location: NFL playoffs
Looking at Castleford's early season form they are reminiscent of us a few years ago, and Powell has taken them steadily forwards since he has been there. He had to deal with the disruption of losing Denny Solomona and they have taken it in their stride unlike us with Sandow.

Powell also had a good record before with Featherstone and it's between him and Wane as to who is the best of the British coaches. He should be a good shout for the next England coach.

So if we did part company with Smith he would be the best option to target, but I don't see it happening. Castleford has been his project for a few years and he has got them where he wants them now - a team with whom he can have a real go at winning trophies. To move to us now would seem like a step backwards.

If he does have half an eye on his next role, it will probably be Leeds, where he is Hetherington's mate, has a history with the club and probably would be his preferred role out of the big clubs. He will see Brian McDermott is vulnerable at Leeds and might have already a few off the record nudges that he is in their thoughts for being McDermott's successor. I seem to remember that back when he was replaced as Leeds coach in 2003 by Tony Smith, the original plan was for Smith to be coach for 2 years and then Powell to return in to the head coaching role, before he went off to RU for a while...?

We would have to look elsewhere if it wasn't Smith.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:09 am
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6971
Location: Castleford
Your coach hasn't been sacked (yet), Powell has a job to do at Cas, and then we'll see what he does if he does decide to leave - but this seems a little premature for people to be discussing his next moves.

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:00 am
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5146
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
If We need a new coach after the Leigh game it won't be any currently employed head coach... and certainly not Powell.

So we should be looking at current assistants that have head coaching ambitions. ..
Personally I'd like to see Michael Monaghan given a shot.... after that I'm struggling. ..

Its just nonsense to think Powell will come here while riding high with Cas. ...
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:02 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8654
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
I would also like to see Michael Monaghan in charge. I couldn't care less if he hasn't got any experience of coaching a SL side... From what ive heard, he pretty much coached this side when he was here anyway.

Lets face it, we hardly have a dearth of coaching talent in this country do we? Only one i would be interested in is Powell and if he came here it would be purely for money.

The fans would get right behind Monaghan... it would give the place a lift... Give him 2/3 years and lets see how it goes.
Massive pessimist

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:30 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8654
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
back on Powell, he seems to be a good motivator AND an astute tactician.

You can look at that cas squad and think 'i dont fancy them' at quite a a few of their players. But he has them performing to a high standard and playing the best RL of their careers (probably). They are putting higher paid 'elite' players to shame.

I've seen people saying 'well warrington were playing like this a few years ago'.. and we were. Difference is Powell is doing it with other peoples cast offs and young talent. His recruitment is second to none.. We did it with probably the most expensively assembled squad in SL history... actually our current squad is probably the most expensively assembled in SL history.
Massive pessimist

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:17 pm
leg_end
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 04, 2004 10:30 pm
Posts: 1674
Location: Wigan
How about Brett Hodgson? He is currently coaching the Widnes academy team and could be worth considering.
I am not biased; I'm not bothered who beats St. Helens.

Re: Daryl Powell: a good option but unrealistic

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:23 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2959
Location: newton-le-willows
I think Hodgson was touted as a future coach before he fell out with Mr Smith.

Users browsing this forum: BornagainLeyther, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, chrissie, Ganson's Optician, grifter, gunners guns13, Iggy79, marshman777, richmond, SaBadSel, thelinesman, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, wire-wire and 269 guests

c}