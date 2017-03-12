Looking at Castleford's early season form they are reminiscent of us a few years ago, and Powell has taken them steadily forwards since he has been there. He had to deal with the disruption of losing Denny Solomona and they have taken it in their stride unlike us with Sandow.



Powell also had a good record before with Featherstone and it's between him and Wane as to who is the best of the British coaches. He should be a good shout for the next England coach.



So if we did part company with Smith he would be the best option to target, but I don't see it happening. Castleford has been his project for a few years and he has got them where he wants them now - a team with whom he can have a real go at winning trophies. To move to us now would seem like a step backwards.



If he does have half an eye on his next role, it will probably be Leeds, where he is Hetherington's mate, has a history with the club and probably would be his preferred role out of the big clubs. He will see Brian McDermott is vulnerable at Leeds and might have already a few off the record nudges that he is in their thoughts for being McDermott's successor. I seem to remember that back when he was replaced as Leeds coach in 2003 by Tony Smith, the original plan was for Smith to be coach for 2 years and then Powell to return in to the head coaching role, before he went off to RU for a while...?



We would have to look elsewhere if it wasn't Smith.