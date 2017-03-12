After travelling to watch my team Castleford today to watch the game I have got to admit we played well but come on how bad were Widnes.
A team devoid of ideas and undoubtedly heading for the championship next season.
I can see no other outcome you were that bad.
A proud club of previous massive standing reduced to this.
Oh dear
A team devoid of ideas and undoubtedly heading for the championship next season.
I can see no other outcome you were that bad.
A proud club of previous massive standing reduced to this.
Oh dear