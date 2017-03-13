WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Praise for Reece Lyne

Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:19 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1472
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
I kinda was hoping for a bit more detail !!! :roll: :roll:
Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:22 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1472
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Just found it here ....

http://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sp ... 22-salford

I have just watched it half a dozen times to see how far Reece runs across behind the line to make that tackle....he goes from right centre to left centre....outstanding effort to win us the game... :BOW: :BOW:
Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:33 pm
Trojan Horse Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2796
Wow, Reece covered a lot of ground to get involved in that!
Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:36 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7612
FIL wrote:
Just found it here ....

http://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sp ... 22-salford

I have just watched it half a dozen times to see how far Reece runs across behind the line to make that tackle....he goes from right centre to left centre....outstanding effort to win us the game... :BOW: :BOW:


Yes, a phenomenal effort !

Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:35 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2940
Great effort and desire to get across to the tackle :CLAP: devastated that he was rewarded with the injury :DEPRESSED:

Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:48 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25535
Location: Poodle Power!
Anybody any idea how bad it is?

I know we have Arundel and Gibson in the wings so it's not a crisis but it is a shame for the lad if it's really long term. :(
Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:16 pm
wakeyrule User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1221
Big lads mate wrote:
Great effort and desire to get across to the tackle :CLAP: devastated that he was rewarded with the injury :DEPRESSED:


After he'd played full on for 80 minutes as well, I think his work rate is underestimated by many - outstanding effort and great business to sign him up.

Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:35 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8680
Yeah if only we had caught the kick off, Reece wouldn't have got injured! Great to see someone develop, improve and be motivated playing for us, well done Reece.
Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:27 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3244
Love the reaction of our half backs when Reece goes in to gring us level. That looks like team spirit to me
c}