PopTart wrote: Reece has made 67 tackles this season so far and missed 7 which is a 90.5% success rate. It's not the best at the club but it certainly isn't bad when you consider Tupou is at 86.8%, Johnstone at 85% Miller at 81%, BJB at 78.5% and Williams at 83.5% .............and Kirmond is 90.4%

Ideally everyone would be 100% or at least 95% and above as most of our forwards are.



And he was 5th highest tackler on Sunday with 21 tackles. I think the fact that he worked so hard to get across the other side of the field to help stop the last try shows that if he has a problem in defense, it isn't effort or technique. It may be communication with the players around him but that is not his alone.

You can prove anything with facts!That's actually a very fair point - maybe the issue with our defence is communication and trust - especially on the edges? It's difficult to get a centre/winger partnership who don't second guess each other and fall into the trap of going for the man with the ball - and that can leave the wrong player appearing to have made an error.Either way up - Lyne is maturing in to a very creditable centre - and that's great to see; easy to give up on a lad when the pressure is on.