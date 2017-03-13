WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Praise for Reece Lyne

Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:19 pm
bren2k wrote:
He's been a frustrating player for a long time - but his old habit of looking for the floor immediately on contact has gone; maybe his extra confidence in collision has come from bulking up and feeling stronger?

Either way - he's still a bit suspect in defence, but his attacking play is finally fulfilling the potential he's always had.


Not sure he is, didn't mis much yesterday - especially the last one - we'll see.
Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:38 pm
Reece has made 67 tackles this season so far and missed 7 which is a 90.5% success rate. It's not the best at the club but it certainly isn't bad when you consider Tupou is at 86.8%, Johnstone at 85% Miller at 81%, BJB at 78.5% and Williams at 83.5% .............and Kirmond is 90.4%
Ideally everyone would be 100% or at least 95% and above as most of our forwards are.

And he was 5th highest tackler on Sunday with 21 tackles. I think the fact that he worked so hard to get across the other side of the field to help stop the last try shows that if he has a problem in defense, it isn't effort or technique. It may be communication with the players around him but that is not his alone.
Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:43 pm
PopTart wrote:
Reece has made 67 tackles this season so far and missed 7 which is a 90.5% success rate. It's not the best at the club but it certainly isn't bad when you consider Tupou is at 86.8%, Johnstone at 85% Miller at 81%, BJB at 78.5% and Williams at 83.5% .............and Kirmond is 90.4%
Ideally everyone would be 100% or at least 95% and above as most of our forwards are.

And he was 5th highest tackler on Sunday with 21 tackles. I think the fact that he worked so hard to get across the other side of the field to help stop the last try shows that if he has a problem in defense, it isn't effort or technique. It may be communication with the players around him but that is not his alone.


That's good to see, but it's also when you make the tackles and he made some important ones.
Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:44 pm
PopTart wrote:
Reece has made 67 tackles this season so far and missed 7 which is a 90.5% success rate. It's not the best at the club but it certainly isn't bad when you consider Tupou is at 86.8%, Johnstone at 85% Miller at 81%, BJB at 78.5% and Williams at 83.5% .............and Kirmond is 90.4%
Ideally everyone would be 100% or at least 95% and above as most of our forwards are.

And he was 5th highest tackler on Sunday with 21 tackles. I think the fact that he worked so hard to get across the other side of the field to help stop the last try shows that if he has a problem in defense, it isn't effort or technique. It may be communication with the players around him but that is not his alone.


You can prove anything with facts!

That's actually a very fair point - maybe the issue with our defence is communication and trust - especially on the edges? It's difficult to get a centre/winger partnership who don't second guess each other and fall into the trap of going for the man with the ball - and that can leave the wrong player appearing to have made an error.

Either way up - Lyne is maturing in to a very creditable centre - and that's great to see; easy to give up on a lad when the pressure is on.

Re: Praise for Reece Lyne

Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:53 pm
missed tackles stats only really scrape the surface where defensive issues are concerned, especially for centres. For centres/wingers, I think most defensive "mistakes" come from poor decision making rather than actual missed tackles. for example, the decision whether to jam in or continue to slide when the opposition are throwing their attacking shape out wide.

For stats you would expect the guys down the middle to top the % tackles made.

Lyne has certainly improved and his main issue has been his decision making rather than his commitment and ability to tackle. Although I don't think he has the brightest rugby brain, I think his decision making has markedly improved over the last year.

Main person that needs to improve his decision making is Caton-Brown.
Who is online

