missed tackles stats only really scrape the surface where defensive issues are concerned, especially for centres. For centres/wingers, I think most defensive "mistakes" come from poor decision making rather than actual missed tackles. for example, the decision whether to jam in or continue to slide when the opposition are throwing their attacking shape out wide.
For stats you would expect the guys down the middle to top the % tackles made.
Lyne has certainly improved and his main issue has been his decision making rather than his commitment and ability to tackle. Although I don't think he has the brightest rugby brain, I think his decision making has markedly improved over the last year.
Main person that needs to improve his decision making is Caton-Brown.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, basher11, bigalf, bren2k, dboy, djcool, Dreadnaught, got there, gowerthegroap, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, MSNbot Media, Nothus, PHe, pocket 4's, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, rlfan, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, thebeagle, TrinFanX, Trinity1315, Trojan Horse, vastman, wakeytrin, Wilde 3, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 419 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}