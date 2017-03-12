I agree here, the lad is definately improving, and certainly praise where its due.
There were even some on FB last night saying that on current form, should be knocking on the England door. Not quite sure hes at that level to be honest.
He has grown to be the best centre we have.
Get well soon Reece, hope your not out too long
