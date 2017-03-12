Not sure I agree with the the outstanding in defence part. No I'm being harsh there for 60 minutes he was. However when Salford came back into this game they were tearing open MCB lynne and Williams with simple hands.



To be fair to lynne that isn't all his fault as I don't think Williams and MCB are the best defenders either, but he needs to share some of the responsibility for that.



On the whole though lynne has surprised me this year and has played some of his best rugby in a Trinity shirt. Still work to do but certainly looks to be going in the right direction to fulfil his potential.