Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1187
Well, I have criticised him so fair play when he has a great game, I will say so too. Outstanding in defence and attack. I missed MOTM. I assume he got it?
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:11 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2430
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Didn't hear MOM announcement, but Reece was brilliant today.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Sun Mar 12, 2017 9:33 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1745
He's brilliant this season
