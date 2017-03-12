One thing to consider last year
Lost to batley twice
Fev home
Sheffield at home
London twice
This year
Beat eagles at home
London at home
Dissapoomted in last week's result but keep getting results like this we have a chance of a top 4 Finnish. Unfortunately I missed today but seems like a good win
