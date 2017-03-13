I don't think Brough's attitude is better than everyone else's. At best it's on par with everyone else's. We certainly wouldn't of won more games.. our attitude isn't the problem.

Our structure, game plan, playing with injured players and team selection is the base of the problems in my opinion.



Nothing much has changed from last season apart from our fitness looks better.

We've replaced the likes of Grix, Wood, Ellis, Huby and Johnson with 2 unproven aussies (one injured) and Bradford players who couldn't get them into the middle 8's.

Not saying these players aren't good enough. It's Stone's job to get the best out of them.

We aren't realistically going to get top 8. We need to work extremely hard to do it.

Our rivals, are playing better than us currently.