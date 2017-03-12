WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - REALISTIC view.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 7:48 pm
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 299
After watching Thursday and Fridays games on sky and seeing the results today I am a little more upbeat.

Wigan and Castleford are head & shoulders above every team in the league presently and I cant see that changing. I think Hull will finish 3rd and I think that 4th spot could be anybody's really as I believe Saints and Wire will struggle compared to previous years even when Hill & Smith etc are back.

I cant see us beating Wigan no matter what they could have their u19s academy out next week and still beat our first team but with 8 first teamers injured we should really be going there for 2 points. If we can somehow get 2+ points from the next 2 games against Wigan and Leeds we are right back in the mix (providing we win against Leeds).

However, many Saints fans feel they are in a similar position to us but thats not the case as far as I am concerned because they are atleast competing in games and have only conceded 68 points to our 140 conceded (us playing 1 more game). Our last 2 games we have not competed whether that be because of attack or defence.

All in all I dont think we should be pancaking too much just yet but one thing I will say is IF we do lose our next 3 games we will definitely finish bottom 4.

Every game now against Wakefield, Leigh, Warrington, Saints, Catalans & Leeds are ALL massive games as all clubs have a legitimate chance of that 4th spot and making the 8 providing we can win a more of these games than we lose.

If you are going to finish in the top 8 you at least want to have a chance to finish 4th in order to get in the playoffs.

Widnes will definitely finish in the bottom 4.

All that been said.... anything COULD happen, but after seeing all teams play over first 4-5 rounds I do think we are a poor team and I am now supporting the team with the mentality of we will lose double the amount of games that we will win and expecting us to finish in the bottom 4 so anything more will be a bonus for me this year from this point on and will cherish any wins we do get :D

Rather than going into games believing we will win like 2 years ago and been disappointed and frustrated when we lose.

Re: REALISTIC view.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:29 pm
40 year old giant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 25, 2006 11:37 am
Posts: 281
we where a coat of paint from the million pound game we sign 1 aus with 1 leg 1 aus not fit a 5 from a team that finished 5th in the division below didnt expect much this year. we have not played any so called top team yet and we only have 4 points . i think cass and wigan are way a head but we are miles behind the likes of hull warrington catlans ect if we get everyone fit we might get into the 8 if brough gets injured we could be in very big trouble.

Re: REALISTIC view.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:32 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7274
Brough is already injured.....Perhaps if he actually doesn't play we might get a half back PAIR, rather than a halfback.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: REALISTIC view.

Post Sun Mar 12, 2017 8:37 pm
gazzagiant
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 7:56 pm
Posts: 141
Pretty much agree, and yes we are currently a poor team, but in a league full of poor teams with the exception of two.
IF we can start performing anywhere near our potential I think we can pick enough points up and be fine, but if we maintain the current standard we will be bottom four.
Hoping we grow as the season goes on and Rick Stone gets them up to speed sooner rather than later...

