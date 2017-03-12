GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower



Wigan and Castleford are head & shoulders above every team in the league presently and I cant see that changing. I think Hull will finish 3rd and I think that 4th spot could be anybody's really as I believe Saints and Wire will struggle compared to previous years even when Hill & Smith etc are back.



I cant see us beating Wigan no matter what they could have their u19s academy out next week and still beat our first team but with 8 first teamers injured we should really be going there for 2 points. If we can somehow get 2+ points from the next 2 games against Wigan and Leeds we are right back in the mix (providing we win against Leeds).



However, many Saints fans feel they are in a similar position to us but thats not the case as far as I am concerned because they are atleast competing in games and have only conceded 68 points to our 140 conceded (us playing 1 more game). Our last 2 games we have not competed whether that be because of attack or defence.



All in all I dont think we should be pancaking too much just yet but one thing I will say is IF we do lose our next 3 games we will definitely finish bottom 4.



Every game now against Wakefield, Leigh, Warrington, Saints, Catalans & Leeds are ALL massive games as all clubs have a legitimate chance of that 4th spot and making the 8 providing we can win a more of these games than we lose.



If you are going to finish in the top 8 you at least want to have a chance to finish 4th in order to get in the playoffs.



Widnes will definitely finish in the bottom 4.



All that been said.... anything COULD happen, but after seeing all teams play over first 4-5 rounds I do think we are a poor team and I am now supporting the team with the mentality of we will lose double the amount of games that we will win and expecting us to finish in the bottom 4 so anything more will be a bonus for me this year from this point on and will cherish any wins we do get



