Bent&Bongser wrote: Cas are class this season it isn't just Leigh that they've dismantled. Our defence IS really good though. The thing that struck Bongser during the Warrington game was that, despite being one of life's worriers when it comes to matters sporting, he felt relaxed from only a few minutes in as it was clear that the lads were generally in control and confident.



Now, let's get a first away win under our belt this week.

I must admit I got that same feeling in the first half v Hudds.Even given all the ball spills,they where still in control.Wire was the same,although I did have apprehensions before the start of the second half as not much in it.They came up trumps.Time for others to start thinking how they play us,as it looks like we know how to play them.