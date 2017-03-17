WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire Thursday

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Wire Thursday

 
Post a reply

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:27 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5042
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
frank1 wrote:
Our lads have improved greatly since our game at Cas.

I can't believe how good our defence is.

Hope we get Wigan in the Grand Final.


I hope we get Huddersfield :D
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:40 am
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5128
Location: lowton
ColD wrote:
I hope we get Huddersfield :D




on present form i think neil can target a challenge cup final place

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:56 am
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 906
frank1 wrote:
Our lads have improved greatly since our game at Cas.

I can't believe how good our defence is.

Hope we get Wigan in the Grand Final.


Cas are class this season it isn't just Leigh that they've dismantled. Our defence IS really good though. The thing that struck Bongser during the Warrington game was that, despite being one of life's worriers when it comes to matters sporting, he felt relaxed from only a few minutes in as it was clear that the lads were generally in control and confident.

Now, let's get a first away win under our belt this week.

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:55 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3017
Bent&Bongser wrote:
Cas are class this season it isn't just Leigh that they've dismantled. Our defence IS really good though. The thing that struck Bongser during the Warrington game was that, despite being one of life's worriers when it comes to matters sporting, he felt relaxed from only a few minutes in as it was clear that the lads were generally in control and confident.

Now, let's get a first away win under our belt this week.


I must admit I got that same feeling in the first half v Hudds.Even given all the ball spills,they where still in control.Wire was the same,although I did have apprehensions before the start of the second half as not much in it.They came up trumps.Time for others to start thinking how they play us,as it looks like we know how to play them.
Image

Re: Wire Thursday

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 4:52 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9216
Location: Deep in Leytherland
ColD wrote:
I hope we get Huddersfield :D



Huddersfield have just drawn at Wigan, and Salford have beaten Castleford!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: brooklands tap room, frank1, glow, Hampo, Hindsfordleyther79, Iggy79, Mookachaka, propforward 2338, TV BOY and 205 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,6761,95375,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
46-6
WESTS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
10-16
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
16-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
13-12
CASTLEFORD
  
...Full time
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}