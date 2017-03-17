frank1 wrote:
Our lads have improved greatly since our game at Cas.
I can't believe how good our defence is.
Hope we get Wigan in the Grand Final.
Cas are class this season it isn't just Leigh that they've dismantled. Our defence IS really good though. The thing that struck Bongser during the Warrington game was that, despite being one of life's worriers when it comes to matters sporting, he felt relaxed from only a few minutes in as it was clear that the lads were generally in control and confident.
Now, let's get a first away win under our belt this week.